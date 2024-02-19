Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPNS

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.