National Bankshares Reiterates C$137.00 Price Target for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TIH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

TSE TIH opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The firm has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

