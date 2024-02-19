GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

