Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

