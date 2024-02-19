CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CervoMed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18. CervoMed has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

