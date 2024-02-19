Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.41. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,692.60). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

