Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RACE opened at $389.23 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $252.17 and a 12-month high of $393.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.