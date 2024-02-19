Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00.

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $114.17 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.