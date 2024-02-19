Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $180.31 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $193.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,783 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

