Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

