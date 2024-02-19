Morgan Stanley Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

