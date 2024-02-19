Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALPN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

