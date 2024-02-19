Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

