Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $910.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

