Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

