Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $96.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

