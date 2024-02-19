Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Stock Down 11.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sientra

SIEN opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

