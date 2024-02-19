Workiva (WK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $93.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

