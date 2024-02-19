Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.