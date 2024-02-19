United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $16,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

