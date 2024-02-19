Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.