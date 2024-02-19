CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 42,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $192,392.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,023,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,006.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVD Equipment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

