mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MDF opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.85. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.45.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

