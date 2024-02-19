mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
mdf commerce Price Performance
MDF opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.85. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.45.
About mdf commerce
