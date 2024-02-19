Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research restated their reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.75. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.