Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$38.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

