Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Acumen Capital

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Acumen Capital from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.61.

MTL stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

