Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

