Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
