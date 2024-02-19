Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27. The firm has a market cap of C$887.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.66.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

