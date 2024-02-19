Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$236.40.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$229.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$202.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

