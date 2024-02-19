Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.
