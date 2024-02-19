Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.15.

Get Keyera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.