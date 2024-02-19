Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $35,309,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $607,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

