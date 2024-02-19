Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matson Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.
Matson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Matson
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on Matson
About Matson
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.