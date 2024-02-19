Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matson Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. Matson has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Matson

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.