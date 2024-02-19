Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $763.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

