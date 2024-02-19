Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

