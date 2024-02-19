HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HireRight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of HireRight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

