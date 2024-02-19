Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Down 2.8 %
REED stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
About Reed’s
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.