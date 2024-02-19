Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 2.8 %

REED stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

