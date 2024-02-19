IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRS opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $634.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 169,272 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.