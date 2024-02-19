Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 7.1 %

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NWG opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total value of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.