Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Christie Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Thursday. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8,700.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Christie Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Christie Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.