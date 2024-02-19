Christie Group (LON:CTG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Christie Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Thursday. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 167 ($2.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8,700.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

