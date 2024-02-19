WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 890 ($11.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.70).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 782 ($9.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 754.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 742.19. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 656 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,595.92, a PEG ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,161.15). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

