Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.59.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.19. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

