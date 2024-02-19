Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Jet2 (LON:JET2) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jet2 Stock Up 0.7 %

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,291.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.09, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 960 ($12.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,403 ($17.72).

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s payout ratio is 655.74%.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

