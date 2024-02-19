StockNews.com Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39. JOYY has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,756,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

