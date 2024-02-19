Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 425 ($5.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.78) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 278 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,106 ($13.97). The company has a market cap of £450.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 647.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 755.65.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.93), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,122.76). In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.93), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,122.76). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102 shares of company stock worth $71,585 and have sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.