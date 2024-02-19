Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($13.89) to GBX 425 ($5.37) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.93), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,122.76). In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.93), for a total value of £40,479 ($51,122.76). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.91), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($193,246.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 102 shares of company stock worth $71,585 and have sold 31,790 shares worth $24,996,040. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
