Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 88.25 ($1.11) on Thursday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 53.30 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £510.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,765.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

