Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
