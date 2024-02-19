Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

