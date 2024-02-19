Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$164.67.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.34. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$128.88 and a one year high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

