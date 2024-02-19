Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.70.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.50. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8306773 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

