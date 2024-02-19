CIBC Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.36.

CAE stock opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

